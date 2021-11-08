Judy Bagwell dead at age 78

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell died on Friday at age 78 following a battle with dementia. The Twitter page of her son Marcus “Buff” Bagwell’s podcast released the following statement: “It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her.”
Powell’s POV: Judy became a fun character on WCW television back in 1999. My condolences to Marcus and the entire Bagwell family on their loss.
— Rebuilding Buff (@RebuildingBuff) November 8, 2021
