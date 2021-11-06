NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Will Ospreay and TJP vs. Clark Connors and Ren Narita.

-El Phantasmo vs. Juice Robinson.

-David Finlay, Yuya Uemura, and Clark Connors vs. JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.