Sabu says he’s “probably not” going to wrestle again

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sabu appeared on Wrestling Shoot Interviews and mentioned that he may stop wrestling. “I’m not doing real good,” Sabu said. “I hurt my back about a year ago and it’s still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago but I shouldn’t have. I’ve only wrestled like twice in the last year [and] I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year ’cause I hurt my back. I’m probably not gonna wrestle no more… I’m probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff .”

Sabu was also asked which opponent could inspire him to have another match. “I’d definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar, I’d love to wrestle him,” he said. “Especially if it was my final match, I’d love to wrestle him… He’s the best, he’s a shooter, he’s a good worker, he’s my kind of opponent. I like big guys, I like wrestling big guys. I don’t like wrestling guys like me because it’s not that interesting. It’s more interesting wrestling a guy like me against a guy like Brock Lesnar.”

Powell’s POV: I’d say the key word is “probably” in Sabu’s statement. I’m not doubting him as much as I’m thinking of the history of wrestlers and retirements. Either way, here’s wishing him the very best with his back injury and his future.