AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish.

-Jon Moxley vs. Preston “10” Vance in an AEW Championship eliminator tournament match.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship.

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Championship tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Moxley vs. 10 will face Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston in the second round of the men’s tournament. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena, where AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from next week’s AEW event in Boston. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com