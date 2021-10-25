WrestleMania tickets going on sale next month

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that WrestleMania tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 12.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WrestleMania will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 am CT. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/WM38-presale.

In addition, WrestleMania Travel Packages, which will include tickets to WrestleMania Week events and exclusive WWE Superstar meet-and-greet experiences, will be available Monday, November 8, beginning at noon ET at www.wrestlemaniatravel.com.

Tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through seatgeek.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available.

Over the past 10 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional information on WrestleMania Week events will be forthcoming.

WrestleMania will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: I assume there will also be pre-sale passwords out before the November 12 general public release, but the pre-sale signup is new. Either way, if you’re planning to attend WrestleMania, I suggest being prepared buy tickets earlier that week via the pre-sale rather than on the general public date.