AEW’s Jim Ross diagnosed with skin cancer

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW voice Jim Ross announced that he was diagnosed with skin cancer on Saturday. “On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing JR the very best in this battle. For his sake, here’s hoping that his beloved Oklahoma Sooners are able to rally in their game today. Update: The Sooners rallied to remain unbeaten.