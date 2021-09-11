WWE Raw preview: New main event announced for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

Powell’s POV: WWE previously listed Lashley vs. Orton for Extreme Rules. It’s been pulled from the official listing (though an image for the match still appeared on the event’s main page the last time I looked). They also previously advertised Orton and Riddle vs. Lashley and MVP for the Raw Tag Titles for Raw, but it appears that mach is off due to Lashley vs. Orton being advertised instead. Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.