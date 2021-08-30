WWE announces its latest Performance Center class

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the following list of new recruits for its new class at the WWE Performance Center via WWE.com.

-Bobby Steveson: The brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson. Bobby wrestled at the University of Minnesota.

-Ben Buchanan: Son of former WWE wrestler Bull Buchanan and a former high school wrestling champion.

-Brady Booker: A former University of South Dakota linebacker.

-Jessica Woynilko: A CrossFit athlete, gymnast, and bodybuilder from Prior Lake, Minnesota.

-Joseph Fatu: Son of Rikishi and the younger brother of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. He worked as Sefa Fatu independently.

-Joshua Dawkins: Trained by D-Von Dudley and the nephew of NBA legend Darryl Dawkins.

Powell’s POV: Yes, all five of the male trainees are six feet or taller. It’s nice to see that at least a couple of the signees have some some pro wrestling history and/or family history in the business. Only time will tell whether Gable will follow his brother to WWE.