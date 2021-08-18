What's happening...

Ilja Dragunov injury update, status for NXT Takeover 36

August 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Ilja Dragunov needed eight stitches to close a cut above his right eye that he suffered during a match against Roderick Strong on Tuesday’s NXT television show. Dragunov has been medically cleared to work his NXT UK Championship match against Walter at NXT Takeover 36. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It was a fluke injury that seemed to occur while Dragunov performed a German suplex and Strong landed on him. Fortunately, it was just a cut and it’s great to see that Dragunov will be able to work on Sunday in what should be a terrific match if it’s anywhere near as good as his previous outing with Walter.

