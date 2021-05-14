“New Jack” Jerome Young dead at age 58

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerome Young, who wrestled as New Jack, died at age 58 on Friday. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Young’s death was caused by a heart attack.

Powell’s POV: New Jack’s work in The Gangstas with tag partner Mustafa Saed in Smoky Mountain Wrestling was controversial to say the least, but he showed real talent on promos. The duo went on to have success in ECW, where Jack also had a memorable run as a singles wrestler. Jack struck me as one of the most fearless wrestlers in the business and my condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.