5/14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, the final push for WrestleMania Backlash

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,134)
Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center
Aired May 14, 2021 on Fox
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,134)
Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center
Aired May 14, 2021 on Fox
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
Be the first to comment