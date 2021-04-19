MLW hypes special announcement for tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Major League Wrestling will be making a special announcement tonight. “For months many have asked about a certain @MLW announcement,” MLW Founder Court Bauer wrote on Twitter. “Tonight’s the night.” MLW will be streaming the announcement at 7CT/8ET via the MLW YouTube Page.
Powell’s POV: It looks like MLW will make their announcement when WWE Raw starts. The speculation is that the announcement pertains to a television or streaming deal. We’ll obviously let you know the details once the make the official announcement.
For months many have asked about a certain @MLW announcement. Tonight’s the night. https://t.co/MwTfFOBylG
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 19, 2021
Be the first to comment