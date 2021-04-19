WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s WrestleMania 37 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.119 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.997 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.250 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .56 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was down from the .61 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished third in that demo compared to other Friday network shows, and first in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.