WrestleMania 37 night two weather forecast – Thunderstorms possible

April 11, 2021

By Brick Tamland, ProWrestling.net Weather Correspondent

The forecast for WrestleMania 37 day two in Tampa, Florida calls for thunderstorms starting at noon with scattered thunderstorms during the show. The forecast calls for a 46 percent chance of storms at the start of the main show, and decreases to 36 percent during hour two and continues to drop to 24 percent for the third hour. The temp will start at 71 for the main card. Read more at Weather.com.

