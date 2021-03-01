What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership coming out of Elimination Chamber

March 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.145 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.051 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.217 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .54 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was down in the demo compared to other network shows and up from last week’s .59 rating. Friday’s Smackdown did not win any of the notable demos, and finished second to Shark Tank in the men 18-49 demo.

