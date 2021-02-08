2/8 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans meet face to face, follow-up to McIntyre being Brogue Kicked by Sheamus

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,446)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired February 8, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] A memorial graphic acknowledged the death of Butch Reed… A video package recapped Sheamus hitting Drew McIntyre with a Brogue Kick on last week’s show… The broadcast team was Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe, and the ring announcer was Mike Rome…

“WWE Official” Adam Pearce stood in the ring and introduced Shane McMahon. Shane said he was happy to be back in ThunderDome, especially since they were on the road to WrestleMania. Shane set up Pearce announcing that Drew McIntyre would defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the pay-per-view of the same name.

Shane asked Pearce who the five challengers would be. Pearce said they would be former WWE Champions. Pearce listed Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus as the challengers for the Elimination Chamber match. Shane told Pearce that he was doing an amazing job. Shane credited Pearce with the idea for the match and then thanked him before leaving the ring.

AJ Styles’ entrance music played. Styles and Omos walked out. Shane and Omos had a moment, then Shane headed backstage. Styles told Pearce that he’s doing an amazing job. Styles and Omos entered the ring and played up the idea of winning the WWE Championship and going to WrestleMania as the champion.

Styles told Pearce that he and Omos would give Pearce a snippet of what would happen at Elimination Chamber. Styles asked Pearce to leave the ring, then Jeff Hardy’s entrance theme played and he made his entrance for a match against Styles… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s crazy from a storyline standpoint that Hardy is in the Elimination Chamber match. He’s lost to Bobby Lashley repeatedly and even dropped a match to Jaxson Ryker. In fact, the only guy he seems to beat these days is Elias. As such, I wonder if they will use this match with Styles to give Hardy a credibility boost. I never thought Hardy would actually need such a boost. He’s a star and he’s simply been the victim of lousy booking. And don’t even get me started on Miz being in the match.

An ad for Smackdown hyped Seth Rollins returning on Friday’s show, and the follow-up to Kevin Owens putting Roman Reigns down with a Stunner on last week’s show…

Phillips touted the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship…

Shane McMahon was about to enter a car when McIntyre approached him. McIntyre said he assumed he would be facing Sheamus inside the Elimination Chamber and would have appreciated a heads up. Shane said there’s no better way for McIntyre to prove himself than in this Chamber match. Shane got in the back of the car, which then drove away…

1. AJ Styles (w/Omos) vs. Jeff Hardy. Phillips hyped an update during Raw from Edge regarding WrestleMania. Hardy leapt up in the air to avoid a charging Styles, then sold a knee injury when he landed. Hardy rolled to ringside. Styles followed and then clipped the bad knee from behind. Styles continued to target the knee and Hardy was down at ringside heading into a break. [C]

Styles continued to target the knee of Hardy and then applied a Calf Crusher. Hardy reached the ropes to break the hold. A graphic hyped Damian Priest with Bad Bunny in his corner in a match against Angel Garza for later in the show. Hardy came back with a Twist of Fate on Styles. Hardy crawled to the corner and went up top for his finisher, but Styles rolled out of the way to avoid the Swanton Bomb. Styles reapplied the Calf Crusher and Hardy tapped out to lose the match…

AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy via submission in 14:30.

Powell’s POV: I guess we’ll continue to wait for Hardy to beat someone other than Elias. At least he was protected to some extent via the knee injury, but another loss is still another loss.

Saxton hyped Riddle facing the returning Keith Lee for later in the show… Footage aired of Bobby Lashley roughing up Riddle after being disqualified last week…

Riddle approached Keith Lee backstage. Lee pointed out that Riddle had a black eye. Riddle indicated that it came from Bobby Lashley last week. Riddle said he’s going to beat Lashley to win the U.S. Championship. Lee said maybe it’s time for someone new. He said has what it takes to beat Lashley, and also has what it takes to beat Riddle later tonight. Riddle told him may the better man win…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. Saxton noted that Kingston had been cleared for in-ring competition. Phillips hyped Retribution vs. New Day for after the break… [C] Phillips thanked The Pretty Reckless for the Elimination Chamber theme song…

Backstage, Sheamus complained to Adam Pearce about not getting the singles shot at the WWE Championship that Drew McIntyre promised him. Pearce said he went with the biggest match possible. Sheamus said he’s seen WWE officials like Pearce come and go, and he said McIntyre would be nothing without him. Sheamus said he would unleash brutality on other wrestlers and said that’s on Pearce…

2. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. T-Bar and Slapjack (w/Mustafa Ali, Mace). The Retribution entrance was televised. Reckoning (Mia Yim) did not accompany them to ringside. Ali sat in on commentary. Ali sat in on commentary and Mace stood behind him. Ali said he couldn’t believe that he’s even allowed on company because people wouldn’t believe the things he could say about the greedy and corrupt company.

Ali said he has issues with Kingston, Woods, and all the other corporate puppets. “WWE pulls his strings and he starts dancing,” Ali said of Kingston. With both opponents at ringside, Kingston performed a big dive over the top rope onto both men. Woods played his trumpet. [C]

Kingston put Slapjack down and then taunted Ali. Kingston ducked a swipe from T-Bar, then knocked him off the apron with Trouble in Paradise. Kingston and Woods followed up with their finisher on Slapjack and scored the pin.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated T-Bar and Slapjack in 11:10.

After the match, Ali barked at his pledges. Phillips said they’d never seen him so enraged…

Powell’s POV: Ali is a good talker, but he sounded like a cross between Daniel Bryan delivering his legendary “bears” commentary and Michael Irvin freaking the F out over Tom Brady after the Super Bowl last night. In other words, Ali could have dialed it down a notch or seven, but I’m guessing that’s how he was produced given the way he lashed out as his team. This seemed like the spot to give the Retribution team a win to make this feel like a feud and not just one-sided domination.

Phillips hyped Bianca Belair appearing on Raw… Ric Flair and Lacey Evans made their entrance… An NXT ad aired for Sunday’s Vengeance Day event… [C]

Powell’s POV: So WWE knew they had Shane McMahon, Edge, and Bianca Belair appearing, Styles vs. Hardy, and Riddle vs. Keith Lee, and yet they only advertised McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and the Evans and Charlotte Flair confrontation prior to the show? I get saving Shane or something else to serve as a surprise to create the “anything can happen” feel, but they really should have advertised more than they did.

Phillips congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for winning the Super Bowl while touting the WWE Championship belt that they were presented with. They had a shot of Antoine Winfield (Go Gophers!) holding up the title belt…

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were hanging out backstage. They were goofing around on Bunny’s phone, and Bunny confirmed that he would be in Priest’s corner for his match later in the show…

Flair and Evans stood in the ring. Flair said people want an explanation for why he wants to be back main lining. Flair said he doesn’t take orders from any woman. He told fans to check out his history. He said he especially wouldn’t take orders from his daughter. Ric spoke about how his daughter didn’t need him, but he needed a little of himself. Ric said Evans is a star who just needed a little motivation and wisdom.

[Hour Two] Ric labeled his relationship with Evans as “just casual.” Ric said Evans would be the next Raw Women’s Champion. Evans she thinks Ric is “quite cute,” but she gives him the respect that he deserves, unlike his ungrateful daughter. Evans said Charlotte is a fool for turning away the greatest sports entertainer of all time.

Charlotte Flair made her entrance and joined Evans and her father inside the ring. Charlotte said that if Evans really wanted to learn, she would take her ass to the WWE Performance Center and work her ass off. Charlotte asked Ric if he wanted her to walk out and validate him. She said she never said she didn’t want his help.

Charlotte said Ric is surrounded by “yes people” and she’s tried to manage the family legacy. Evans said she wasn’t there to take Charlotte’s place, she just wanted to listen and learn from Ric. Evans asked why they couldn’t work together. She said she would be a better partner than “that nasty animal Asuka.”

Charlotte said she’s been trying to prove to her father and the fans that she can do it on her own. Charlotte labeled Evans as “Charlotte 2.0” and then told her that she already has a tag team partner. Evans said it’s okay because she is focused on the Raw Women’s Championship. Evans said WWE officials confirmed that she will be next in line for a title shot if she beats Charlotte.

Charlotte called for an immediate match. Ric said no. Evans took a cheap shot at Charlotte with the microphone that knocked her to ringside. Evans followed and ran Charlotte into the ring steps. “I accept the match, you nasty,” Evans said… [C]

Backstage, The Miz and John Morrison told Angel Garza that he didn’t need to worry about Bad Bunny during his match against Damian Priest…

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans (w/Ric Flair). The broadcast team played up Flair having a left arm injury that Evans aggravated when she ran her into the ring steps prior to the match. A few minutes into the match, Evans did the Flair strut, which led to Charlotte suplexing her.

Evans rolled to ringside. Charlotte did her own strut. Charlotte was going to dive over the top rope, but Evans pulled Ric in front of her. Evans tripped up Flair awkwardly on the apron, and Flair sold her shoulder injury. [C]

Evans went for a moonsault, but Charlotte put her knees up. Charlotte chopped Evans while the production team inserted canned “woooo’s” into the audio mix. Evans went to ringside. Charlotte followed and Flair got in her way. Evans grabbed Charlotte’s bad arm and wrenched it.

Back inside the ring, Evans covered Charlotte for a two count. Evans went for a Figure Four, but Charlotte avoided it. Charlotte speared Evans, then told her father to do it on his own time if he wants to humiliate her. Flair told her father to watch, then worked over Evans with forearms. The referee stepped in and Charlotte shoved him for the disqualification.

Lacey Evans defeated Charlotte Flair by DQ in 10:45.

Charlotte continued to throw forearms at Evans. Ric entered the ring and then he and his daughter went face to face. Charlotte indicated that the ring belongs to her. Charlotte’s entrance music played while Flair tended to Evans… [C]

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team could not have telegraphed the Evans win any more than they did by building in the arm injury excuse for Flair. I’m sure they are just doing as they are instructed, but it was a bit much. And it still didn’t lead to Evans actually pinning Charlotte. Yes, they built in a shoulder injury because Charlotte was losing by DQ. Amazing. The company really needs to pull back on how overboard they go with protecting her or it will backfire with fans. Evans had a rough match. On the bright side, it’s nice to hear Charlotte speaking like a real person rather than just spouting off the cliche royalty lines, and the production team is doing a nice job of finding the right audio mix when they insert canned crowd reactions.

A Black History Month piece aired on Rosa Parks…

Edge made his entrance and brought up his WrestleMania dilemma of which champion to challenge following his Royal Rumble win. Edge said he went to Raw, NXT, and Smackdown and went face to face with all three champions. He said he was close to making his decision, but then the landscape changed now that Drew McIntyre has to defend his WWE Championship against five former champions at Elimination Chamber.

Edge said he knows that Roman Reigns is WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor is NXT Champion, and Elimination Chamber is a brutal match. Edge said he doesn’t know who will leave the Chamber as WWE Champion. Edge said he likes and respects McIntyre, but he doesn’t like his odds when it comes to walking out of the Chamber as champion. Edge said he would wait to see what happens at the Chamber and then make his decision.

The Miz’s entrance theme interrupted Edge. Miz, John Morrison, and Angel Garza walked to the ring. Miz said Edge is the ultimate opportunist, whereas he strategizes. Miz said that if Edge’s grand plan leads to him winning a championship at WrestleMania, then he would be there and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, beat Edge, and leave WrestleMania and leave as champion.

Edge said he’s the guy who put the MITB briefcase on the back. He said that he knows he needs eyes in the back of his head the moment he wins the championship, but Miz gave him a reminder. Edge said Miz needs to worry about the Chamber, Damian Priest, and even Bad Bunny.

Edge said Miz is content with being awesome, whereas he did it twenty years ago. Edge said Miz talks about being champion, whereas he needs to be champion. “Notice the difference?” Edge asked. “Think about it.” Edge left the ring. Phillips hyped Garza vs. Priest for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Just when it seemed like Miz couldn’t sink any lower, Edge tore him apart with that promo.

4. Damian Priest (w/Bad Bunny) vs. Angel Garza (w/The Miz, John Morrison). Bad Bunny got his own entrance and pyro. Miz and Morrison took cheap shots. Bad Bunny stood on the apron and bickered with the referee. Garza removed his tearaway pants and tossed them at Bad Bunny. Priest rallied and performed his running elbow in the corner.

Miz and Morrison climbed onto the apron to distract Archer, who was then clotheslined to ringside by Garza. Miz and Morrison put the boots to Priest. Bad Bunny grabbed the MITB briefcase and threw it into the ring. Morrison retrieved it and the referee caught him inside the ring and ejected him and and Miz from ringside. Priest performed The Reckoning on Garza and pinned him…

Damian Priest beat Angel Garza in 3:45.

Powell’s POV: This was fine for what it was. If they are really going with Priest and Bad Bunny vs. Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania, they will need to put some heat on the heels sooner or later.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage ring set. He said he needed to give his full attention to his match with Orton despite everything else that’s going on with Miz and MITB, Edge, Sheamus, and Elimination Chamber. McIntyre said he’s like a wild animal that is backed into a corner. “With this title on the line, I dare you to come at me because I will rip your face off,” McIntyre closed…

Riddle made his entrance for his match against Keith Lee… [C] Phillips announced Asuka vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship for the Elimination Chamber event…

Bianca Belair was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage ring set. Belair said it’s been a wild week, but the honeymoon phase is over. She said she’s the EST of WWE and this is her time. Belair a smart challenger never reveals her cards right away. Belair said she might challenge Sasha Banks or Asuka or even Lacey Evans. She said she would have to beat the best.

Asuka showed up and celebrated Belair winning the Royal Rumble match. “But that does not mean that you are ready for Asuka,” she said. Asuka danced. Belair said she’s definitely ready for Asuka. Belair added that Lacey Evans… and then Asuka said “isn’t ready for Asuka.” Belair said that if Asuka handles her business at Elimination Chamber then she might be seeing more of her on Raw. Asuka flashed a serious look as Belair walked away…

5. Keith Lee vs. Riddle. MVP sat in on commentary for the match and had the U.S. Championship in front of him and said Lee and Riddle were fighting for a chance to challenge for the title. Riddle went for an immediate armbar, but Lee powered his way out of it. Riddle applied a sleeper hold, which Lee broke by flinging Riddle off his back.

[Hour Three] Lee continued to overpower Riddle, who managed to come back with a Pele Kick. MVP said he doesn’t like Riddle, but there’s no quit in him. Riddle went for an exploder suplex, but Lee stuffed it. Riddle escaped a Spirit Bomb attempt and then went to the ropes and hit Lee with a flying knee that knocked Lee off his feet.

Riddle performed the Floating Bro for a near fall. Riddle applied an armbar on a standing Lee, who was unable to power him up initially. Lee eventually powered up Riddle and tossed him into the corner. Riddle drilled Lee with a knee to the head. Riddle charged Lee, who put him down with a Spirit Bomb and pinned him

Keith Lee beat Riddle in 7:55.

After the match, Lee helped Riddle to his feet. Bobby Lashley entered the ring and hit Lee from behind, which knocked him into Riddle. Lee remained on his feet and charged at Lashley, who performed a one-armed slam. Lashley put Riddle in the Hurt Lock and then tossed him aside. Lashley went to ringside and ran Lee into the ring post.

Lashley pulled the ring steps apart and ran the top piece at the head of Lee, who fell behind the broadcast table. Lashley climbed into the broadcast table and held up his U.S. Championship belt while MVP applauded while showing off his THB chain…

Phillips hyped McIntyre vs. Orton for later in the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: A nice match followed by the latest round of Lashley domination. I remain curious if they are making Lashley look so strong because he will end up challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Another ad aired for Seth Rollins making his return to Smackdown on Friday… The broadcast team set up a video package on the history of McIntyre and Orton’s feud…

Randy Orton delivered a backstage promo and said he and McIntyre have unfinished business. He said McIntyre took the title from him, and he will take it back at Elimination Chamber. Orton said the title means everything to him, then brought up setting The Fiend on fire and said he lives with his actions. Orton said McIntyre would be reintroduced to The Legend Killer, and then destiny will come calling at the Chamber, and he will will walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion…

Phillips hyped Lana vs. Nia Jax in a tables match. Jax and Shayna Baszler made their entrance… [C] Lana and Naomi made their entrance…

6. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. Lana (w/Naomi) in a tables match. Jax was dominant to start the match. Lana came back with a series of kicks, but Jax knocked her down again. Jax was censored as she yelled at Lana. Jax set up for a powerbomb, but Lana threw punches at her and ended up head-scissoring her onto the apron.

Lana tried to kick Jax off the apron and through a table below, but Jax ended up headbutting her. Jax performed a legdrop over the apron, but Lana moved. Jax yelled in pain and tipped the table over. Lana followed to ringside and shoved Jax through another table.

Lana beat Nia Jax in 4:45 in a tables match.

After the match, Baszler took a cheap shot at Lana, but Naomi quickly cleared Baszler from the ring… [C] Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, and Mustafa Ali were announced as the guests for Raw Talk…

7. Naomi (w/Lana) vs. Shayna Baszler. Phillips labeled it an impromptu match and noted that Jax went backstage for medical treatment. Baszler targeted Naomi’s left arm. Baszler caught her in the Kirifuda Clutch. Naomi reached the ropes to break the hold. Baszler rolled to ringside and roughed up Lana. Baszler ran Lana into the barricade. When Baszler returned to the ring, Naomi caught her in an inside cradle and scored the pin…

Naomi beat Shayna Baszler in 3:20.

Powell’s POV: Baszler and Jax are the monster heel tag team? Funny, I don’t remember Hawk and Animal losing singles matches on television every other week.

The broadcast team set up an Elimination Chamber video package… Randy Orton made his entrance for the main event… [C] Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship was announced for the Elimination Chamber event… McIntyre made his entrance…

8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match. McIntyre stuffed an RKO attempt, then Orton ran the ropes and held on when McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick. Orton rolled to ringside. When Orton returned to the apron, McIntyre kicked him, then set him up for a Draping DDT, but Orton avoided the move.

Sheamus’s entrance music played. Sheamus ran to the ring and teased entering, but he stopped and remained on the floor. Orton hit a distracted McIntyre. Orton dumped McIntyre to ringside in front of Sheamus. [C]

Late in the match, Orton performed the Draping DDT on McIntyre. Orton played to the virtual fans, then struck the Viper’s Pose. Orton went for the RKO, but McIntyre avoided it and came right back with a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre waited for Orton to get up, but Sheamus hit the ring and went for his finisher on McIntyre, who stepped aside, causing Orton to take the Brogue Kick to end the match.

Drew McIntyre fought Randy Orton to an apparent no-contest in 12:20.

McIntyre dropped Sheamus with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre held the WWE Championship and looked down at Sheamus and Orton to close the show…

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to take Sheamus as a serious threat to take the championship when his turn consisted of a Brogue Kick, and then he followed up this week by taking a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Still, it’s better than hocus pocus from Alexa Bliss or The Fiend.

Overall, this show was an upgrade over last week. The third hour dragged once they got to the tables match and the impromptu women’s match that followed, but they filled the time nicely otherwise. I will be back shortly with my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading the show below. Join us on Wednesday night for live reviews of AEW Dynamite and the NXT television show.