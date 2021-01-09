WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.003 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.013 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 1.915 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.036 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.969 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic for Fox, but it did not win any of the key demos in the battle with other broadcast networks. The final numbers should be available on Monday.