Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight show featuring a Bound For Glory rematch, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship

-Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

-Doc Gallows vs. Ethan Page

-Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on the Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong feud. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...