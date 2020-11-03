WWE Survivor Series lineup: The updated lineup for the Big Four pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Survivor Series that will be held on Sunday, November 22 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Raw Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Smackdown Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and one TBA vs. “Team Smackdown” Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and three TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Smackdown” Bianca Belair and four TBA vs. “Team Raw” Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Strowman beat Lee and Sheamus in a Triple Threat to qualify for Team Raw during Monday’s Raw television show. There were no other Survivor Series developments on Monday.



