WWE quarterly report and Vince McMahon conference call, Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Marko Stunt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its second quarter financial report after the market closes. Vince McMahon and interim CFO Frank A. Riddick are scheduled to co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 29 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade for a mix of good wrestling and SummerSlam developments.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) is 24.



