7/2 NJPW New Japan Cup night seven results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada vs. Taichi, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil in quarterfinal matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed July 2, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Hiromu Takahashi beat Tomohiro Ishii to advance to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Evil over Yoshi-Hashi to advance to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi beat Hirooki Goto, Sho, and Yuya Uemura in a six-man tag match.

4. Kazuchika Okada beat Taiji Ishimori to advance to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Sanada defeated Taichi to advance to the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues Friday with Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada and Evil vs. Sanada in semifinal tournament matches. The winners will meet in the finals on Saturday, July 11 in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall with fans allowed to attend at one-third the typical capacity.



