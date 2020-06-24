NXT TV preview: North American Title match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed.

-Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes.

Powell's POV: The winner of the North American Title match will face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a winner take all match for both belts on July 8. NXT was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.



