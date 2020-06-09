NWA Carnyland video for episode three, Eddie Kingston promo

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA released the following preview for today’s episode of Carnyland, which can be viewed below.

The stars of the National Wrestling Alliance return with Carnyland 003 “A Mayor is You… Maybe?” On Episode 002 of Carnyland, William Patrick Corgan announced that a Mayoral Race would begin soon and today you get to meet the candidates. But there is a rumble of the future of ONE of the talents who steps forward. Who from the NWA Powerrr roster is going to run? Who might not? We won’t spoil it too soon but there might be someone who either has a crystal ball or a car that might go over 87 miles an hour.

Carnyland has been called a strange place by those who haven’t taken the time to visit, but the citizens of Carnyland have found a unique utopia where true political leaders don’t lie… they stretch the truth. This mayoral race in Carnyland will pit the best of the best.

Who do you feel will will the race? Who is your vote going towards. Remember that only citizens of Carnyland can vote in this election. You can become a citizen here – http://patreon.com/carnyland

Did you see that Into the Fire is now coming to DVD? How about the Marti Belle shirt? And we’ve also released kid sizes in some items. Visit our shop to see what fits you best – https://www. nationalwrestlingalliance.com/ shop.

Powell’s POV: The National Wrestling Alliance’s Carnyland episode two premieres today at 5:05CT/6:05ET. Watch the episode below or via the NWA YouTube Page. The NWA also released an Eddie Kingston video that can be viewed below.



