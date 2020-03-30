3/30 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of the brand’s final push for WrestleMania 36 featuring Becky Lynch, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Edge

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network (Episode 1,401)

Aired March 30, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the Undertaker and AJ Styles feud that spotlighted the comments and antics of Styles…

Undertaker stood in front of a backdrop with smoke in the air. Taker addressed Styles by his real name and said he has a big mouth for such a small guy. Taker said Styles thought that he could get under his skin by dropping some pipe bombs and get under his skin. Taker said Styles was content being a big fish in a small pond because he didn’t have what it took to hang with the very best the business had to offer.

“The Phenomenal One, my ass,” Taker said. “You waited until they were all gone…except for me.” Taker said Styles is making decisions that he can’t come back from. He said he understands Styles insulting him and said it’s just business, but he crossed the line when he mentioned “her” (Michelle McCool).

Taker said Styles is just mad that McCool performed the Styles Clash better than he does and got it over. “Try me, I’ll make you famous,” Taker said. He added that he hopes Styles brings “the other two ass clowns” with him. He said Styles will feel the pain, he will get hurt, he will suffer, and he will rest in peace. Taker’s music played and the camera pulled back to show an AJ Styles tombstone behind him…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo, but I must question whether Taker and Styles tearing each other down has done any good for either man. The late hype for this match feels like it is coming from a place of desperation because the booking that led up to it made Taker look strong at the expense of Styles, who came off like an afterthought.

The broadcast team of Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton checked in and hyped the match and WrestleMania. Saxton hyped the pay-per-view option and WWE Network, and Phillips once again touted that WrestleMania is too big for one night. They ran through some of the other WrestleMania matches, then hyped Edge appearing on Raw, and Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins, Andrade, and Angel Garza…

Highlights aired of Becky Lynch arriving in “The Man” semi-truck. Lynch was hyped as appearing after the break… [C]

Becky Lynch made her entrance. Meanwhile, footage aired of Shayna Baszler’s sit-down interview from last week’s Raw, which featured Lynch attacking her from behind. Lynch stood on the stage and recalled beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. “Let’s take a look,” Lynch said. Entrances for the match were shown, starting with Joan Jett singing Rousey’s entrance theme…

Powell’s POV: The following his from my live review of WrestleMania 35. I’ll note the commercial breaks. Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young were on commentary.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for both titles. Hamilton delivered the in-ring introductions for the title match. Rousey was dominant early on and roughed up both women. She flung Lynch into the barricade, then performed a Piper’s Pit on Flair onto the floor. [C]

An ad for NXT TV touted Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Title for Wednesday’s show.

Rousey went for the same move on Lynch, who slipped out and shoved Rousey into the ring post. Flair performed a fallaway slam into the barricade. Flair and Lynch fought inside the ring briefly. Rousey caught Lynch in an armbar over the ropes. Lynch dropkicked Rousey through the legs of Flair, causing Rousey to fall awkwardly to the floor. Flair and Lynch went back to fighting while Rousey was down. Flair went for a moonsault at 5:10, and Lynch caught her in the Disarmer on the way down. Rousey returned to break it up and then worked the arm of Lynch until Flair booted her in the face at 5:35. [C]

Flair lit up Rousey with chops at 6:40. Rousey jawed at her. Flair slapped her. Rousey threw a leaping kick at Flair. Rousey went for an armbar. Flair countered into a Boston crab, then Lynch returned and bulldogged Flair’s face into the match at 7:20. Lynch performed a reverse DDT on Rousey while performing a regular DDT on Flair simultaneously. Lynch covered both women separately for two counts. Lynch worked over Flair with punches heading past the 8:00 mark.

Lynch performed an exploder suplex on Flair from the ropes. Rousey performed a cross body block from the ropes onto both women. Rousey applied a double armbar on both opponents, who picked her up and performed a double powerbomb, then powered her up again and slammed her down a second time. They repeated the move a third time and finally freed themselves. Flair tossed Lynch to ringside and covered Rousey for a near fall.

[C] An ad for Friday’s Smackdown hyped the return of John Cena to respond to Bray Wyatt’s challenge to a Firefly Funhouse match, plus Miz TV with The Usos and New Day as guests.

Lynch returned to the ring and performed a suplex on Flair and covered her for a near fall at 11:30. Rousey and Lynch squared off. Rousey kicked her, then Lynch rolled her into the Disarmer. Rousey reached the ropes to break the hold. Lynch applied an armbar with Rousey’s arm through the ropes. Flair returned and kicked Lynch to break the hold. Flair performed a top rope Spanish Fly for a near fall. Rousey returned and Flair suplexed her. Lynch got up and pulled Flair away from Rousey and went for her finisher, but Flair shoved Lynch face first into a middle turnbuckle. Flair booted the leg of Rousey, which had some nasty bruising. Flair wrapped her leg around the post and applied a figure four at 14:45. Lynch broke it up seconds later.

[C] An ad aired for the 2020 Royal Rumble airing Tuesday on FS1 followed by a live edition of WWE Backstage.

Flair threw Lynch into the barricade at ringside and returned to the ring and went for her finisher, but Rousey rolled her into an inside cradle for a two count. Flair applied a figure four and bridged into a figure eight. Lynch flew into the picture from the top rope and landed on Flair with a legdrop to break the hold. Flair bled from an elbow. Lynch went to ringside and pulled a table out from underneath the ring and then set it up inside the ring. Rousey laid on the mat and held her bruised leg. Flair returned and hit Lynch from behind and placed her on top of the table. Flair went up top and Lynch followed. Rousey ran over and shoved Flair to the floor.

Rousey knocked the table over and jawed at the booing fans that she doesn’t need a table. Rousey and Lynch fought for their finishers, but Flair returned and speared Lynch, then made separate covers on both women for two counts just before 19:00. Flair set up the table in one of the corners and slammed Rousey’s face into it. Flair speared Lynch and covered her for a two count. Flair showed frustration as the match passed 20:00.

Flair charged both opponents and they did a double armdrag onto the table, which did not break. Rousey and Lynch squared off and traded blows. Rousey performed a running kick or leg lariat (or something) on Lynch. Rousey set up for the Piper’s Pit on Lynch, who countered into a crucifix pin for the three count.

Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat in 21:30.

[Hour Two] Rousey immediately protested because her shoulders weren’t down. Lynch celebrated with both title belts. Rousey stormed out of the ring, and Flair cried on the floor against the barrier. They replayed the footage. The first shot showed that Rousey’s shoulders were up when the referee made his first count, and the second clip only showed the referee’s second and third count. Cole said the bottom line is that Becky Lynch is the champion. Graves said he would love to have a more conclusive end to WrestleMania. Fireworks shot off. Cole actually said it will be known as WrestleMANia. Lynch celebrated and the show went off the air…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that WWE actually aired the post match scene given the controversial finish. That finish sucked in the moment, but they can obviously play off it if Rousey returns.

At the WWE Performance Center, Lynch said that was the first time that she watched the match back. She said a lot of people have tried to take the title from her since then. She said Baszler is a killer who wiped out an entire division and wants to destroy her by taking the title from her. Lynch said she’s right in that she doesn’t know who she is if she’s not champion.

Lynch said Baszler will come in fighting with emotion just like everyone else and she’ll hope to do what her pal Rousey couldn’t do. Lynch said Baszler could steal Rousey’s spotlight instead of the other way around for once. “Or you lose and get put back in Ronda’s shadow,” Lynch said. She recalled Baszler talking about being destroyed by a potential loss and questioned whether she was talking about Lynch or herself.

Suddenly, Baszler put Lynch in the Kirifuda Clutch from behind. Baszler eventually released the hold and then flung Lynch into the broadcast table. Baszler picked up the title belt, looked at it, then dropped it onto Lynch. Baszler stood on the stage and surveyed the damage… [C] An ad aired for WrestleMania 35 airing on ESPN on Sunday at 2CT/3ET…

Powell’s POV: Strong mic work from Lynch and a good attack to put heat on the heel heading into WrestleMania.

1. Aleister Black vs. Jason Cade. Black put away Cade quickly with a Black Mass kick…

Aleister Black defeated Jason Cade in 0:48.

Powell”s POV: Cade was an early regular on the current era of MLW events. He teamed with Jimmy Yuta and then turned heel on him. WWE is still hyping the Black vs. Bobby Lashley match even though reports indicate that Lashley was unable to work the WrestleMania taping.

Footage aired of the promo that Seth Rollins cut on Kevin Owens during last week’s Raw… Phillips hyped the six-man tag match for after the break… [C]

Ring entrances for the six-man tag match took place. The babyfaces came out first, then Angel Garza and Zelina Vega came out. Vega announced that Andrade suffered a serious rib injury and was ruled unable to compete. Vega said she has access to the hottest young talent, just as she brought in Garza. Vega introduced Austin Theory, who bumped firsts with Garza as they headed to the ring. Seth Rollins made his entrance…

Powell’s POV: Andrade was reportedly injured during last week’s tag match with Garza against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Andrade missed the WrestleMania tapings and will be replaced by Theory in the Raw Tag Title match against The Street Profits.

2. Kevin Owens, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory (w/Zelina Vega). Owens wore a KO Mania IV t-shirt. Rollins teased starting with Owens, then tagged in Theory, who was roughed up by Owens to start. Ford performed an early flip dive onto Garza and Theory heading into an early break. [C]

A WrestleMania video aired. We are five days away. In the ring, Ford was isolated by the heel trio. Later, Rollins tagged into the match and taunted Owens while working over Dawkins. The heels took turns working over Dawkins. Rollins jawed at Owens again and was rolled up by Dawkins. Rollins came right back with a sling blade clothesline.

Dawkins stuffed a superkick and punched Rollins, then made a hot tag to Owens. Rollins rushed to his corner and tagged in Garza. Owens performed a cannonball on Garza and then went up top for a senton bomb. Owens had the pin, but Theory broke it up. Ford cleared Theory to ringside. Ford went for a flip dive, but Theory moved, causing Ford to crash and turn. In the ring, Owens hit a Stunner on Garza and pinned him.

Kevin Owens, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins defeated Seth Rollins, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory in 13:25.

After the match, Rollins entered the ring and performed his Stomp finisher on Owens. Rollins left the ring, turned and looked at Owens, then headed up the ramp…

Powell’s POV: Good in-ring action. I thought they might have Theory get the win for his team just to give him a boost heading into WrestleMania, but obviously they view the build to Owens vs. Rollins as a bigger priority.

Saxton hyped Brock Lesnar’s appearance for later in the show. Phillips set up a sneak peek at The Big Show Show that will premiere on Netflix next Monday… [C]



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

