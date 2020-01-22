NXT TV preview (Updated): NXT North American Title match, two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

-Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match.

-Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm.

Powell’s POV: The show will also include hype for Saturday’s Worlds Collide event, which features matches involving NXT and NXT UK wrestlers. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.

Update: WWE announced the Shirai vs. Storm match since our previous lineup post. That looks like a strong match on paper.



