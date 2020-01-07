WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the first show of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.413 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down a tick from the 2.418 million overnight count that came out on Saturday, and down from the previous episode’s 2.431 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown lost its hold on the male 18-49 demographic, as five other shows drew the same or better numbers. Smackdown finished tied for first in the 25-54 demographic.



