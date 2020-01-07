Impact Wrestling TV preview: Three matches and final Hard To Kill hype advertised for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Brian Cage and Rhino vs. Moose and Rob Van Dam.

-Havok vs. Rosemary.

-Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, and Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood, ODB, and Jordynne Grace.

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature an in-depth look at the Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard match for the Impact World Championship that will headline Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



