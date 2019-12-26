WWE at MSG and Cincy (reports needed), Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK, WWE Raw poll results, NXT crew home for the holidays, Dennis Knight, Gorgeous George, Mark Starr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden with the following advertised lineup: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a cage match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade for the U.S. Championship, Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a no holds barred match.

-WWE is in Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Arena (formerly U.S. Bank Arena) with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode for the holidays. Haydn Gleed’s reviews will return once the first-run shows start airing again.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote with 34 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave show a C grade. The show dragged, but at least there wasn’t the usual sports entertainment holiday silliness.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Knight is 51. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwinn.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.



