12/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Holiday Bash edition with The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting interview with Tony Schiavone, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight, Pac vs. The Butcher, Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Holiday Bash edition with The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting interview with Tony Schiavone, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight, Pac vs. The Butcher, Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno, and more (28:32)…

Click here for the December 23 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/