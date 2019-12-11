12/11 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 88): NWA voice Joe Galli on his pro wrestling history, his news report segments that appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Jim Cornette controversy, being paired with Stu Bennett, Saturday’s NWA Into The Fire PPV

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Joe Galli discussing his pro wrestling training and history, his news report segments appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Jim Cornette controversy, being paired with Stu Bennett, Saturday’s NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view on FITE TV, and much more (56:12)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 88) and guest Joe Galli.

