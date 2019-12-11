12/11 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock in a non-title match, Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Crist Brothers vs. Reno Scum vs. Dez and Wentz for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles, Rob Van Dam vs. Rhino

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock in a non-title match, Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Crist Brothers vs. Reno Scum vs. Dez and Wentz for a shot at the Impact Tag Titles, Rob Van Dam vs. Rhino, and more (21:12)…

Click here for the December 11 Impact Wrestling audio review.

