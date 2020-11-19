11/19 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Survivor Series predictions, Zelina Vega released by WWE and then talks with SAG-AFTRA, Chelsea Green and PJ Black injuries, MLW Fusion restart, AEW Dynamite and NXT television talk

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Survivor Series predictions, Zelina Vega released by WWE and then talks with SAG-AFTRA, Chelsea Green and PJ Black injuries, MLW Fusion restart, AEW Dynamite and NXT television talk, and more (88:58)…

Click here for the November 19 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...