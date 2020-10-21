10/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 132): Gary Juster on his lengthy promoting career, his current role in ROH, his unique connection to Ric Flair, his new podcast, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster discussing his lengthy promoting career for multiple promotions, his current role in ROH, his unique connection to Ric Flair, his most successful events, his least successful events, his new podcast, and much more (35:16)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 132) and guest Gary Juster.

