10/21 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The Good Brothers vs. The North, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, Heath vs. Rhino vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez vs. Alisha Edwards to become the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Good Brothers vs. The North, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, Heath vs. Rhino vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez vs. Alisha Edwards to become the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory, and more (16:36)…

Click here for the October 21 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...