05/28 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a cage fight with Kurt Angle as special referee, Kushida vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a cage fight with Kurt Angle as special referee, Kushida vs. Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, and more (35:40)…

Click here for the May 28 NXT TV audio review.

