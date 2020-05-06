05/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 109): Chris Van Vliet on interviewing pro wrestlers and celebrities, his pro wrestling training, his one-show run with AEW, being named Cosmo’s Most Eligible Bachelor, swimming with an alligator, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, being named Cosmo’s Most Eligible Bachelor, swimming with an alligator, taking Gangrel’s finisher, and much more (62:00)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 109) and guest Chris Van Vliet.

