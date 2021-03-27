Categories

03/26 Powell's ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Audio Review: Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship, Matt Taven vs. Vincent, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 43:52 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV: Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship, Matt Taven vs. Vincent, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles, and more (43:51)…

