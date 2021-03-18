03/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned match, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Cody Rhodes vs. Pentagon El Zero Miedo, Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn, Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

Categories

Powell's AEW Dynamite audio review: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned match, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Cody Rhodes vs. Pentagon El Zero Miedo, Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn, Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned match, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Cody Rhodes vs. Pentagon El Zero Miedo, Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn, Rey Fenix vs. Angelico, and more (20:40)…

Click here for the March 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

