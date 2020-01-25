01/24 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship strap match at the Royal Rumble

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship strap match at the Royal Rumble, and more (22:33)…

Click here for the January 24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

