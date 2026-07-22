NJPW “G1 Climax 36” results (7/22): Vetter’s review of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Callum Newman, Yuya Uemura vs. Drilla Moloney, Oskar vs. Henare, Aaron Wolf vs. Gabe Kidd

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax 36 – Night 5”

July 22, 2026, in Niigata, Japan, at Aore Nagaoka

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart provided solo English commentary. This appears to be a large gym or small arena with a crowd of maybe 3,000.

* This year’s field is 20 wrestlers divided into two Blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine round-robin matches. A win is worth two points, while a (rare!) tie is worth one point to each wrestler. Today, we have four B Block tournament matches, due to Shota Umino’s injury and forfeit.

1. Hirooki Goto and Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. “United Empire” Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young. I skipped this one. Young beat Matsumoto.

“United Empire” Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young defeated Hirooki Goto and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 6:30.

2. “United Empire” Jake Lee and Zane Jay vs. “House of Torture” Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. The HoT attacked, and we’re underway! Walker talked about Jake Lee faking a knee injury on Tuesday. Sanada tied Lee in the Paradise Lock and struck him repeatedly with a corner pad. Zane entered at 4:30 and hit a fallaway slam on Kanemaru. Zane missed a top-rope elbow drop. Sanada hit a Shining Wizard on Jay, and he locked in Skull End, but Lee made the save. Sanada re-applied the Skull End dragon sleeper, and Jay tapped out.

“House of Torture” Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated “United Empire” Jake Lee and Zane Jay at 7:02.

3. Toru Yano and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Boltin Oleg and Masatora Yasuda. Oleg and Takeshita glared at each other before locking up. They traded shoulder blocks until Oleg knocked Takeshita down. Yano and Yasuda traded offense, with Yasuda hitting a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Takeshita hit a double clothesline — Yasuda fell, but Oleg held his ground! Neat visual, as Takeshita’s face registered surprise. Yano pushed Yasuda into an exposed corner and got a schoolboy rollup for the pin. Takeshita and Oleg kept fighting on the floor, but then they shook hands!

Toru Yano and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Boltin Oleg and Masatora Yasuda at 5:29.

4. “The Unbound Co.” Yuto-Ice and Gedo vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson. Yuto-Ice and Oiwa opened. Yuto-Ice hit a series of knee strikes in the corner. Gedo entered and tried a shoulder tackle on Hartley at 5:00, but Jackson didn’t budge. He tried again. He poked the eyes, tried a third time, but bounced off Hartley and fell. Good humor. Hartley hit his running crossbody block and his massive senton for the pin!

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson defeated “The Unbound Co.” Yuto-Ice and Gedo at 6:30.

5. “The Unbound Co.” Yota Tsuji and Daiki Nagai vs. “The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi and Taiji Ishimori. Inter-faction warfare! Yota and Shingo opened with friendly reversals, and they got into a knuckle lock and a test of strength. Nagai entered and hit a monkey-flip on Ishimori at 2:30. Ishimori hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. Shingo got back in and worked over Daiki. Nagai hit a dropkick on Shingo. Yota tagged back in at 5:00 and hit a splash in the corner on Shingo, then knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Yota missed the Marlowe Crash stomp to the head, and Shingo immediately dropped him with a clothesline. Shingo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 6:30. Yota hit a backbreaker over his knee on Ishimori. Daiki got back in and hit a basement dropkick in the corner on Ishimori for a nearfall, then a DDT for a nearfall, but Shingo made the save. Ishimori applied the Bone Lock (modified crossface), and Nagai tapped out. Good action and easily the best of the preview tags.

“The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi and Taiji Ishimori defeated “The Unbound Co.” Yota Tsuji and Daiki Nagai at 8:16.

6. Ren Narita (4) defeated Shota Umino (0) via forfeit. Again, I put this here as a placeholder to show Narita picking up two points. I am adding the forfeit points on the day where Shota was slated to compete.

7. Aaron Wolf (4) vs. Gabe Kidd (2) in a B Block Tournament match. Wolf is the only undefeated wrestler remaining in the Block. Gabe wore a blue karate robe with the “Cobra” logo (from G.I. Joe!) on the shoulder. Wolf wore a white robe. They tied up while still wearing their robes, and Gabe bit Aaron on his forehead. Kidd took off his own robe, and he whipped Wolf with it. Wolf hit a bodyslam, so Kidd rolled to the floor to regroup. Gabe grabbed Aaron’s ankle and pulled him to the floor.

Aaron finally was able to remove his own robe, and they fought at ringside. Kidd whipped Wolf into the guardrail at 2:00. Wolf hit a belly-to-belly suplex on the thin mat at ringside. (Walker described it as a uranage. I guess.) They got in the ring and traded punches. Wolf hit an Angle Slam at 4:30. Kidd unloaded some forearm strikes that Wolf just absorbed. Kidd clasped his own hands behind his back and allowed Wolf to chop him. Gabe hit a brainbuster, and they were both down.

Wolf hit a second-rope “Landslide” (twisting DVD), at 7:30, and they were both down. Aaron applied a leg lock around Kidd’s neck. Kidd slapped him in the face. They traded rollups. Wolf hit a hard clothesline at 9:30 and was fired up! Wolf set up for an Angle Slam, but Kidd got a rollup for a nearfall. Gabe hit a piledriver for the pin! (Keeping Wolf’s matches to under 10 minutes is the secret to success for him; his conditioning isn’t good enough to go longer.) This worked for me. No undefeated competitors remain!

Gabe Kidd (4) defeated Aaron Wolf (4) at 9:51.

8. Oskar (2) vs. Henare (2) in a B Block tournament match. The bell rang, and they immediately traded forearm strikes. Oskar knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 1:00, and Henare rolled to the floor. Oskar followed, and they brawled at ringside. Henare knocked Oskar off the apron, with Oskar crashing onto the guardrail at 3:00. In the ring, Henare was in charge, as Oskar was selling the pain in his ribs from hitting the barricade. Henare hit a roundhouse kick to the chest and a senton for a nearfall. Oskar hit a back-body drop at 5:30; the five-minute call was really late.

Oskar missed a leg drop, but he dropped Henare with a hard chop. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Henare dropped him with a clothesline at 8:00. He hit a spin kick to the shoulder. Oskar hit a bodyslam and a big guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He tied Henare in a standing sleeper at 10:00. Oskar nailed a pump kick that dropped Henare. Henare got up and hit a leaping headbutt for a nearfall! Henare set up for a piledriver but Oskar escaped. Henare hit another headbutt! He hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin!

Henare (4) defeated Oskar (2) at 11:48.

9. Yuya Uemura (2) vs. Drilla Moloney (2) in a B Block tournament match. They shook hands before locking up. Yuya immediately tied up the left arm. They got in a test of strength. They traded reversals while tied in the knuckle lock. Drilla grounded him in a leg lock around the neck. Yuya hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 8:30, and they were both down. Yuya hit a dropkick and was fired up.

Yuya hit a suplex and immediately applied a cross-armbreaker at 10:30, and turned it into a Triangle Choke, but Moloney powered out, put Yuya on his shoulders, and hit a Death Valley Driver! They were both down. Drilla nailed a spinebuster at 12:00, then a top-rope flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Yuya went back to cranking on the left arm. He hit a German Suplex at 14:30, but Drilla popped up and hit a Gore, and they were both down!

They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Yuya again went for a cross-armbreaker, but Drilla blocked it. They got up and traded chops. Yuya hit a Pele Kick. Drilla hit a leaping side kick for a nearfall at 17:00. Moloney set up for the Drilla Killa, but Yuya avoided it. Seconds later, Moloney nailed the Drilla Killa (swinging piledriver) for the pin. I’ll note that I’ve seen only ONE ever kickout of that finisher. Really good action and a mild upset.

Drilla Moloney (4) defeated Yuya Uemura (2) at 17:49.

10. Zack Sabre Jr. (2) vs. Callum Newman (2) in a B Block tournament match. They immediately brawled, then Callum rolled to the floor at 1:00 to regroup. In the ring, Sabre hit his neck-snap between his ankles. Callum kept Sabre grounded. He kicked him off the apron, with Sabre crashing back-first against the guardrail at 4:30. Callum whipped Zack into the barricade several times, then hit a Mafia Kick! They went past the guardrails and fought into the crowd. Newman flipped Sabre back over the guardrail, with Zack crashing onto the thin mat at ringside at 7:00.

Sabre hit a running dropkick as Callum was tied in the guardrail! Walker said that move could have shattered Callum’s arm! In the ring, Sabre snapped the damaged arm between his ankles, and he targeted the damaged left arm, twisting the wrist and fingers at 10:00. Callum got up and hit a chop with the right arm while selling the pain in his left arm. They hit stereo pump kicks. They collided again, and both went down. Newman hit a running knee to the collarbone, then a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:30. Callum hit a double stomp to the back for a nearfall. Sabre hit a running Penalty Kick, but Newman hit a clothesline.

Sabre nailed a Zack Driver, and they were both down at 13:30. Newman applied a sleeper on the mat. They got up and traded some STIFF kicks, and Newman got a nearfall at 16:30. Callum hit the Prince’s Curse spike DDT for a believable nearfall! “How on God’s green earth is Zack Sabre still fighting this one?” Walker asked. Sabre applied a Fujiwara Armbar at 18:00, and he switched to a cross-armbreaker, then a Triangle Choke, and he got some rollups for believable nearfalls. Sabre hit a spin kick and a European Uppercut. Callum hit a leaping knee. Callum rolled him up and scored the flash pin!

Callum Newman (4) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (2) at 20:11.

* Callum got on the mic and taunted Sabre. He acknowledged his shoulder hurts, but he vowed he’s going to be the youngest-ever G1 winner.

Final Thoughts: Another night where the main event delivered in a big way. The mat-based action worked for me early on, and the last half was just phenomenal, hard-hitting strikes and believable nearfalls. It certainly felt like either man could have won it. Drilla-Yuya was really good, too, and a big surprise with Moloney getting the win.

The tournament takes two days off and resumes on Saturday with Shingo Takagi vs. Yota Tsuji in A Block action.