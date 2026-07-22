ROH Special Episode results (7/21): Mark Davis vs. Dezmond Xavier for the AEW National Championship, The Outrunners, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver vs. Premier Athletes and The Swirl

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub Special Episode No. 11

Taped July 15-16, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall

Streamed July 21, 2026, on YouTube.com

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. The Opps” Anthony Bowens, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata) beat “The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance

2. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta over Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

3. Mark Davis defeated Dezmond Xavier for the AEW National Championship

4. Komander beat Alex Angels

5. Maya World over Tiara James

6. Zachary Wentz beat Nick Comoroto

7. Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum defeated Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian in an eight-man tag