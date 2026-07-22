AEW Dynamite preview: Title matches set for tonight’s final episode before Redemption

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Kenny Omega, Will Osperay, and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle

-Jay White vs. Clark Connors

-AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Willow Nightingale meet face-to-face before their title match at AEW Redemption

Powell’s POV: The AEW Redemption pay-per-view is on Sunday in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. AEW will tape Saturday’s Collision tonight, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).