AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Col. DeBeers, Jerry Estrada, Negro Casas, Buff Bagwell, Donovan Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Pez Whatley, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show carries the “Homecoming” theme and includes Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a F grade from 30 percent of voters in our poll. C finished second with 26 precent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) is 79.

-Jerry Estrada is 66.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) is 64.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is 54.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) is 48.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is 46.

-The late Pez Whatley (Pezavan Whatley) was born on January 10, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on January 18, 2005.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.