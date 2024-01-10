NXT TV preview: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-A 20-woman battle royal with the final four entrants competing in a four-way match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day

-Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

Powell’s POV: The teams of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, and Axiom and Nathan Frazer won their first-round matches and will meet in the semifinals of the tournament. The winners of the tournament matches listed above will meet in the other semifinal match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).