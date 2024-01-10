AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s “Homecoming” themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appears
-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado match
-Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli
-Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks
-Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho
-Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance
Powell's POV: The "Homecoming" themed edition of Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.
