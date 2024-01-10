AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s “Homecoming” themed edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appears

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado match

-Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

-Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho

-Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance

Powell’s POV: The “Homecoming” themed edition of Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).