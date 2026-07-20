What's happening...

WWE Raw results (7/20): Powell’s live review of Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Penta and Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page and Rusev, Seth Rollins’ promo

July 20, 2026

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,730)
Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
Streamed live July 20, 2026, on Netflix

This review will be available late tonight or on Tuesday morning due to a family medical issue. My apologies for the short notice.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (6)

  1. Tom July 20, 2026 @ 7:25 pm

    I hope everything’s fine Jason.

    Reply
  2. Bob July 20, 2026 @ 7:51 pm

    Stay safe, and hope everyone ends up well.

    Reply
  3. Kevin July 20, 2026 @ 8:28 pm

    All my best to you and your family, Jason. Hope everyone is alright.

    Reply
  4. PG13 Icon July 20, 2026 @ 8:34 pm

    Hope all is ok friend!!

    Reply
  5. Ken Patera July 20, 2026 @ 8:35 pm

    Take your time. Family first!!

    Reply
  6. Stan Gable July 20, 2026 @ 8:56 pm

    Hope everything is ok, Jason!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.