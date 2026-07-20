WWE Raw results (7/20): Powell’s live review of Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Penta and Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page and Rusev, Seth Rollins’ promo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Raw (Episode 1,730)
Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
Streamed live July 20, 2026, on Netflix
This review will be available late tonight or on Tuesday morning due to a family medical issue. My apologies for the short notice.
I hope everything’s fine Jason.
Stay safe, and hope everyone ends up well.
All my best to you and your family, Jason. Hope everyone is alright.
Hope all is ok friend!!
Take your time. Family first!!
Hope everything is ok, Jason!