07/18 PW Boom with Jason Powell (Episode 417): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Jake Barnett 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn, Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jake Barnett (Episode 417).

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