01/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 91): Vincent (Vinny Marseglia) on leading his own faction in ROH, his run with The Kingdom, his love of horror movies, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vincent (a/k/a Vinny Marseglia) on leading his own faction in ROH, his run with The Kingdom, his history with Matt Taven, challenging Jay Lethal for the ROH Championship in his hometown, his love of horror movies, and much more (48:25)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 91) and guest Vincent (Vinny Marseglia).

