AEW Redemption lineup: Additional matches added to Sunday’s pay-per-view card

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Redemption pay-per-view on Sunday at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

-Kenny Omega vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

-Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred match

-Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Mike Bailey vs. two wrestlers TBD in a six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship

-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors in a double chain match

Powell’s POV: The qualifying matches for the final two spots in the ladder match were held during the AEW Collision taping on Wednesday, but we are not listing those wrestlers here for the benefit of those who wish to avoid spoilers. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Tony Khan announced an earlier start time, with the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering the show live as it airs, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).