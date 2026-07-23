ROH on HonorClub lineup: The updated card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Lio Rush vs. “Main Man” Oro for the ROH TV Title
-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Sydal
-Komander vs. Tommy Billington
-Billie Starkz vs. B3cca
-Alan Angels vs. Bryan Keith
-Nathan Cruz vs. Adam Brooks
-Hyan vs. Lacey Layne
-Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds
-Jacked Jameson vs. Satnam Singh
-Mance Warner in action
-Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in action
-Caprice Coleman Chops It Up with Deonna Purrazzo
Powell’s POV: The majority of the show was taped on July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.
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