ROH on HonorClub lineup: The updated card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Lio Rush vs. “Main Man” Oro for the ROH TV Title

-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Sydal

-Komander vs. Tommy Billington

-Billie Starkz vs. B3cca

-Alan Angels vs. Bryan Keith

-Nathan Cruz vs. Adam Brooks

-Hyan vs. Lacey Layne

-Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

-Jacked Jameson vs. Satnam Singh

-Mance Warner in action

-Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in action

-Caprice Coleman Chops It Up with Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: The majority of the show was taped on July 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.